News & Insights

China's Oct coal output slips amid waning supply concerns, safety push

Credit: REUTERS/TINGSHU WANG

November 14, 2023 — 09:27 pm EST

Written by Colleen Howe for Reuters ->

Updates with background

BEIJING, Nov 15 (Reuters) - China's October coal output slipped by 1.1% from September's six-month high, official data showed on Wednesday, amid signs that supply concerns have eased and an ongoing safety push.

The world's largest coal producer mined 388.8 million tons of the fuel last month, according to data from the National Bureau of Statistics.

That was however up by 3.8% from the year-earlier level.

China is giving power utilities more flexibility in signing long-term contracts for 2024, a sign that supply concerns have waned amid surging output and imports.

Ongoing efforts to improve coal mine safety in recent months have also limited coal output, after two accidents killing more than 60 people spurred the mine safety administration to announce revisions to China's mine safety law in September.

Analysts from the China Coal Transportation and Distribution Association (CCTD), an industry association, said output for the fourth quarter could be lower than anticipated amid the ongoing mine safety push.

In early November, China's emergency management ministry called for curbs on over-production at coal mines to prevent accidents. China's top coal production hub of Shanxi also called for heightened safety checks during the fourth quarter.

Coal output over the first ten months of 2023 stood at 3.83 billion tons, up 3.1% compared with the same period last year.

(Reporting by Colleen Howe; Editing by Raju Gopalakrishnan)

((colleen.howe@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.