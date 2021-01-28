China's o/n repo highest since March 2015, busts PBOC corridor ceiling

Adds details, comments and background

SHANGHAI, Jan 29 (Reuters) - China's short-term money rates rose for a fifth straight day on Friday, busting above the central bank's interest rate corridor ceiling, as some official liquidity injection offered little help.

The volume-weighted average rate of China's benchmark overnight repo traded in the interbank market CN1DRP=CFXS surged to 3.2838% in early trade on Friday, its highest since March 2015, up about 24 basis points from previous close of 3.0487%. It last traded at 3.2713% as of 0240 GMT.

The interest rate for overnight tenor of the standing lending facility (SLF), which serves as a ceiling for the People's Bank of China's (PBOC) interest rate corridor, now stands at 3.05%.

The PBOC injected 98 billion yuan ($15.16 billion) on a net basis via open market operations earlier on Friday, snapping three straight days of net fund withdrawal.

It has drained most cash in three weeks by removing a net 470.5 billion yuan from the banking system this week. CN/MMT

The fresh fund injection on Friday slightly eased some market concern that the authorities may be moving to a tighter monetary policy stance to cool gains in share prices and property markets.

"Given the lower demand for cash ahead of the Chinese New Year holiday this year due to people movement restriction, we think the recent liquidity shortage is likely to be temporary," analysts at OCBC Bank said in a note on Friday.

"The increasing fiscal expenditure together with more flexible PBOC open market operation will restore the stability in the money market."

Unlike the past few years, the central bank has not been making any high profile liquidity injections into the banking system to meet strong demand for cash heading into the week-long Lunar New Year holiday, which starts on Feb. 11 this year.

PBOC adviser Ma Jun said this week that risks of asset bubbles will remain if China doesn't make appropriate shifts in its monetary policy stance amid recent fast-growing leverage.

Some economists and analysts argued that economic recovery from coronavirus disruption was uneven and was yet to afford a sudden shift, and some senior officials said the PBOC will not make a sharp U-turn on its policy stance this year.

Financial News, a publication owned by the central bank, published a report on Friday quoting some analysts as saying the PBOC could fine-tune its policy before the holiday by increasing cash injections via open market operations.

($1 = 6.4647 Chinese yuan)

