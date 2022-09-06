China's nuclear outlook is sunny and windy

Reuters Reuters

HONG KONG (Reuters Breakingviews) - Sichuan’s hydropower crisis has some officials calling for accelerated nuclear reactor construction. Unfortunately building plants in arid regions will be tricky. China's path to better atomic energy runs through solar and wind farms. Sichuan relies on dams for a whopping 80% of its power and exports surplus to other areas, especially industrial centres on the coast. But the relationship is one-way; inadequate transmission lines and immature spot markets prevent other provinces from selling electricity back to Sichuan in a pinch. This summer's record heatwave, which evaporated reservoirs and pushed up electricity demand as households cranked up air conditioners, exposed the vulnerability of this arrangement. The power crunch, which has started to ease, disrupted the local operations of $26 billion Tianqi Lithium, Apple supplier Foxconn, Toyota Motor and others. Officials in Shanghai, home to factories for Tesla and other automakers, even lobbied for special access, according https://nam02.safelinks.protection.outlook.com/?url=https%3A%2F%2Ffinance.yahoo.com%2Fnews%2Ftesla-asks-chinese-government-help-103926337.html&data=05%7C01%7CThomas.Shum%40thomsonreuters.com%7Cca6d1176eaae45f006e708da8faa3da5%7C62ccb8646a1a4b5d8e1c397dec1a8258%7C0%7C0%7C637980258658402307%7CUnknown%7CTWFpbGZsb3d8eyJWIjoiMC4wLjAwMDAiLCJQIjoiV2luMzIiLCJBTiI6Ik1haWwiLCJXVCI6Mn0%3D%7C3000%7C%7C%7C&sdata=0DmXV5FXQGkowAPJzroqDvuVYEkV12Ii9S6Wc3HiHa8%3D&reserved=0 to Bloomberg. Chinese energy officials have vowed to speed up nuclear development, among other things. A much-cited 2018 study https://nam02.safelinks.protection.outlook.com/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.sciencedirect.com%2Fscience%2Farticle%2Fpii%2FS1674927817301181&data=05%7C01%7CThomas.Shum%40thomsonreuters.com%7Cca6d1176eaae45f006e708da8faa3da5%7C62ccb8646a1a4b5d8e1c397dec1a8258%7C0%7C0%7C637980258658402307%7CUnknown%7CTWFpbGZsb3d8eyJWIjoiMC4wLjAwMDAiLCJQIjoiV2luMzIiLCJBTiI6Ik1haWwiLCJXVCI6Mn0%3D%7C3000%7C%7C%7C&sdata=9eL4%2FAUdSD7tjw8T1zWmspQx7vwkiwC0Si%2FeSdQSOok%3D&reserved=0 by researchers affiliated with the state economic planning agency forecast that for the country to meet its net-zero carbon emissions goal by 2050, atomic energy capacity will need to reach 554 gigawatts. That's 28% of the modeled energy mix, versus 21% and 17% for wind and solar respectively. That would be a boon for companies like CGN Power and China National Nuclear Power, but there’s a hitch. There is widespread public opposition to more plants following Japan's 2011 Fukushima accident; authorities have unofficially banned building reactors inland. Last year, the country's 54 coastal reactors generated just 52 GW, or 5% of the total. Officials are setting their sights on 70 GW by 2025. Anything more ambitious may be a stretch: the 2018 study, for instance, estimated over half of capacity would have to come from installations in the hinterlands. Unfortunately many of these regions are under mounting water stress, and some traditional reactor designs need 1 billion gallons of water https://nam02.safelinks.protection.outlook.com/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fmonarchpartnership.co.uk%2Fnuclear-power-water-consumption%2F&data=05%7C01%7CThomas.Shum%40thomsonreuters.com%7Cca6d1176eaae45f006e708da8faa3da5%7C62ccb8646a1a4b5d8e1c397dec1a8258%7C0%7C0%7C637980258658558573%7CUnknown%7CTWFpbGZsb3d8eyJWIjoiMC4wLjAwMDAiLCJQIjoiV2luMzIiLCJBTiI6Ik1haWwiLCJXVCI6Mn0%3D%7C3000%7C%7C%7C&sdata=BLmLXgFkw9nQuePf4au1%2B%2Bh7iAx5WHpW0z6mAzF88hY%3D&reserved=0 per day. Monday’s 6.8 magnitude earthquake in Sichuan, the strongest in nearly a decade, highlights another huge risk. A more realistic way to boost clean energy without slipping back into fossil fuels is to expand wind and solar capacity now, while pushing harder to roll out safer and less water-intensive nuclear technologies. In December, CNNC launched an experimental "pebble bed" reactor that uses gas instead of water; the government recently tested a thorium reactor that uses molten salt for coolant. It’s still early days, but the payoff could be immense.

Follow @mak_robyn on Twitter

CONTEXT NEWS

An electricity shortage in China's southwestern province of Sichuan has started to ease, according to state media on Aug. 28. Power for ordinary industrial and commercial users has been restored while that for large industrial users will be gradually restored, except for highly energy-intensive industries.

The National Energy Administration has started to adjust its power development plans for 2021-2025 in response, Reuters reported. The agency said it will accelerate the construction of new hydropower stations as well as the approval of nuclear plants and power transmission projects.

(Editing by Pete Sweeney and Thomas Shum)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.