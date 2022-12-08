China's November PPI falls, CPI slows amid weak activity

December 08, 2022 — 08:41 pm EST

Written by Liangping Gao and Liz Lee for Reuters ->

BEIJING, Dec 9 (Reuters) - China's factory gate prices showed an annual fall for a second month in November, amid soft domestic demand and sliding commodity prices, and consumer inflation slowed, indicating weak economic activity in November.

The producer price index (PPI) was down 1.3% on a year earlier, unchanged from an annual contraction seen in October, according to National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) data issued on Friday. That is slower than a 1.4% fall tipped in a Reuters poll.

The November consumer price index (CPI) climbed 1.6% from a year earlier, slowing from the 2.1% annual rise seen in October and in line with a Reuters poll.

A surge of COVID-19 cases to historic highs, a property sector slumping under huge debts and downbeat consumer sentiment have dragged on China's economy, the world's second-largest.

