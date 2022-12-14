China's November new home prices fall for the fourth month

Credit: REUTERS/Wong Campion

December 14, 2022 — 08:32 pm EST

Written by Liangping Gao, Ella Cao, Ryan Woo for Reuters ->

BEIJING, Dec 15 (Reuters) - China's new home prices fell for the fourth month in November in monthly terms, weighed by a sluggish economy and a still ailing property sector, official data showed on Thursday, but recent favourable policies and a relaxation in COVID curbs have burnished the outlook.

New home prices in November fell 0.2% month-on-month from a 0.3% slide in October, according to Reuters calculations based on National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) data.

Prices dropped 1.6% year-on-year, falling for the seventh straight month. Prices slid 1.6% year-on-year in October.

China has rolled out a flurry of measures to support its embattled property sector, which has been squeezed by a liquidity crunch, including lifting a year-long ban on fundraising via equity offerings for listed property companies.

Beijing's recent sweeping easing measures of pandemic curbs could also benefit the sector, as the country pivots away from a zero-COVID policy that had demanded economically disruptive lockdowns and mandatory quarantine in government facilities.

(Reporting by Liangping Gao, Ella Cao and Ryan Woo; Editing by Sam Holmes)

((Ella.Cao@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.