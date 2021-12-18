China's November corn imports plunge from year ago on high cost, weak demand

Corrects to remove extraneous text from headline, no change to story text

BEIJING, Dec 18 (Reuters) - China's November corn imports tumbled from a year earlier to their lowest in 19 months, customs data showed on Saturday, on higher cost and weak demand.

China brought in 790,000 tonnes of corn in November, down 35.7% from a year earlier. That was down from 1.3 million tonnes in October, according to data from the General Administration of Customs.

High shipping costs led to smaller arrivals, said an Asia-based trader, who asked not to be named as he was not authorized to speak to the media.

The drop in imports also came as the country harvested a larger 2021/22 corn crop, seen at 270.96 million tonnes according to agriculture ministry's estimates in both October and November, up 4% from the previous season.

The ministry this month raised the estimate to 272.55 million tonnes, based on data from the national statistics bureau.

November shipments were the lowest monthly figures since May 2020. China brought in 27.02 million tonnes of the grain in the first 11 months of the year, up 199% from a year ago, according to customs data.

Appetite for feed grains from the livestock sector also weakened as hog margins plunged this year. Chinese farmers have been losing money in most of the second half year. JCI-HOGM-HENAN

China's wheat imports in November also fell from the previous year, continuing a slide in October, as high international prices curbed demand.

The table below shows imports of China's major agriculture products in November, according to customs data. The data did not provide a breakdown on the origins of the imports. Data on soybean imports in November was released earlier this month.

Commodity

November 2021(tonnes)

% change y/y

YTD (tonnes)

% change y/y

Corn

790,000

-35.7%

27.02 mln

199.4%

Wheat

750,000

-7.2%

8.83 mln

17.8%

Barley

1.53 mln

37.3%

11.46 mln

61.5%

Sorghum

530,000

117.3%

8.71 mln

104.1%

Pork

200,000

-38.7%

3.54 mln

-10.3%

Sugar

630,000

-11.2%

5.27 mln

21%

(Reporting by Hallie Gu and Tom Daly; Editing by Himani Sarkar and William Mallard)

