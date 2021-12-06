China's Nov. meat imports fall 13% on year - customs

BEIJING, Dec 7 (Reuters) - China's meat imports fell 12.6% in November from a year earlier, customs data showed on Tuesday, as this year's cheaper domestic pork cut demand for overseas supplies.

China brought in 677,000 tonnes of meat in November, according to the General Administration of Customs, down from last year's 775,000 tonnes.

November imports were up slightly, however, from the October figure of 664,000 tonnes.

Pork has the largest share of China's meat imports, but domestic prices PORK-CN-TOT-D have plunged this year after a surge in production, following a devastating epidemic of African swine fever, outpaced demand.

Prices have rallied since October as colder weather boosted consumption, but are still about half those at the start of the year, or about 23 yuan ($3.61) per kg at wholesale markets.

Shipments in the first 11 months of 2021 were 8.72 million tonnes, down 2.5% from last year, the data showed.

($1=6.3707 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Dominique Patton; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

