China's Nov refined tin output up 0.8% on prior month -Antaike

December 11, 2023 — 06:14 am EST

Written by Amy Lv and Mai Nguyen for Reuters ->

BEIJING, Dec 11 (Reuters) - China's refined tin output in November edged up 0.8% from the prior month thanks to abundant supply of raw material, state-backed research house Antaike said on Monday.

Production at 21 tin smelters surveyed by Antaike accounting for 97% of China's total capacity was at 15,839 metric tons last month, up from October's output but down 6.9% from the same month a year before.

China relied on Myanmar for more than three quarters of its tin concentrate last year, but the key producing state of Wa suspended tin mining from Aug. 1.

However, between 1,500 tons and 2,000 tons of metal equivalent tin concentrate stocks were still sold by the Wa to China during October, said Antaike.

It expected another 1,500 tons to be shipped from the region to China during each of November and December.

It remains unclear when Wa mines will be allowed to resume production, said Antaike, adding that a restart before China's Lunar New Year holiday beginning on Feb. 10 was unlikely.

It predicted China's December refined tin output to increase further to 16,000 tons.

Refined tin output for the first 11 months of the year totaled 163,000 tons, a rise of 2.3% year-on-year, added the research organisation.

