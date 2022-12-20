China's Nov refined metal, scrap and ore imports, alumina exports

Repeats story with no changes

BEIJING, Dec 20 (Reuters) - The table below shows China's main refined metal, scrap and ore imports in November, according to data released by the General Administration of Customs on Tuesday.

Import figures are in tonnes, with percentage changes calculated by Reuters based on customs data for the prior month and year-earlier period.

Meanwhile, China exported 80,109 tonnes of alumina to Russia last month, up 48,746.95% from the 164 tonnes shipped there a year ago.

The surging exports to Russia came after Australia in March imposed an export ban on alumina and aluminium ores to Russia as part of Western-led sanctions against Moscow.

Commodity November-22 m/m pct chg y/y pct chg Copper cathodes 358,314 43.95 10.07 Copper concentrate 2,411,691 29.05 10.24 Primary aluminium 110,679 64.11 -51.75 Alumina 196,078 -21.80 24.19 Bauxite 11,789,370 31.35 53.09 Refined nickel 14,207 18.87 -45.50 Nickel ore 4,169,285 -12.03 4.03 Nickel pig iron 597,135 11.19 105.73 Refined zinc 11,628 1054.72 -44.77 Zinc concentrate 449,206 14.13 21.90 Refined lead 43 -71.14 -84.75 Lead concentrate 127,312 113.63 -10.10 Refined tin 5,174 47.32 409.25 Tin concentrate 26,552 135.31 124.43 Copper scrap 161,590 43.18 -1.86 Aluminium scrap 126,601 -16.08 -14.74 Steel scrap 105,511 23.84 320.13 (Reporting by Siyi Liu and Dominique Patton; Editing by Shailesh Kuber) ((Siyi.Liu@thomsonreuters.com;))

