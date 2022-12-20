Commodities

China's Nov refined metal, scrap and ore imports, alumina exports

BEIJING, Dec 20 (Reuters) - The table below shows China's main refined metal, scrap and ore imports in November, according to data released by the General Administration of Customs on Tuesday.

Import figures are in tonnes, with percentage changes calculated by Reuters based on customs data for the prior month and year-earlier period.

Meanwhile, China exported 80,109 tonnes of alumina to Russia last month, up 48,746.95% from the 164 tonnes shipped there a year ago.

The surging exports to Russia came after Australia in March imposed an export ban on alumina and aluminium ores to Russia as part of Western-led sanctions against Moscow.

Commodity

November-22

m/m pct chg

y/y pct chg

Copper cathodes

358,314

43.95

10.07

Copper concentrate

2,411,691

29.05

10.24

Primary aluminium

110,679

64.11

-51.75

Alumina

196,078

-21.80

24.19

Bauxite

11,789,370

31.35

53.09

Refined nickel

14,207

18.87

-45.50

Nickel ore

4,169,285

-12.03

4.03

Nickel pig iron

597,135

11.19

105.73

Refined zinc

11,628

1054.72

-44.77

Zinc concentrate

449,206

14.13

21.90

Refined lead

43

-71.14

-84.75

Lead concentrate

127,312

113.63

-10.10

Refined tin

5,174

47.32

409.25

Tin concentrate

26,552

135.31

124.43

Copper scrap

161,590

43.18

-1.86

Aluminium scrap

126,601

-16.08

-14.74

Steel scrap

105,511

23.84

320.13

