China's Nov refined metal, scrap and ore imports, alumina exports

BEIJING, Dec 20 (Reuters) - The table below shows China's main refined metal, scrap and ore imports in November, according to data released by the General Administration of Customs on Tuesday.
Import figures are in tonnes, with percentage changes calculated by Reuters based on customs data for the prior month and year-earlier period.
Meanwhile, China exported 80,109 tonnes of alumina to Russia last month, up 48,746.95% from the 164 tonnes shipped there a year ago.
The surging exports to Russia came after Australia in March imposed an export ban on alumina and aluminium ores to Russia as part of Western-led sanctions against Moscow.
Commodity
November-22
m/m pct chg
y/y pct chg
Copper cathodes
358,314
43.95
10.07
Copper concentrate
2,411,691
29.05
10.24
Primary aluminium
110,679
64.11
-51.75
Alumina
196,078
-21.80
24.19
Bauxite
11,789,370
31.35
53.09
Refined nickel
14,207
18.87
-45.50
Nickel ore
4,169,285
-12.03
4.03
Nickel pig iron
597,135
11.19
105.73
Refined zinc
11,628
1054.72
-44.77
Zinc concentrate
449,206
14.13
21.90
Refined lead
43
-71.14
-84.75
Lead concentrate
127,312
113.63
-10.10
Refined tin
5,174
47.32
409.25
Tin concentrate
26,552
135.31
124.43
Copper scrap
161,590
43.18
-1.86
Aluminium scrap
126,601
-16.08
-14.74
Steel scrap
105,511
23.84
320.13
(Reporting by Siyi Liu and Dominique Patton; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.