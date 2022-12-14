China's Nov factory output, retail sales miss expectations

December 14, 2022 — 09:06 pm EST

Written by Beijing Newsroom for Reuters ->

BEIJING, Dec 15 (Reuters) - China's industrial output rose 2.2% from a year earlier in November, official data showed on Thursday, slowing from the 5.0% pace seen in October, as widespread COVID-19 curbs disrupted activity and weakened supply and demand.

The data came below expectations for a 3.6% increase in a Reuters poll of analysts.

Retail sales fell 5.9%, the worst performance since May when Shanghai was under lockdown. Analysts had expected retail sales to fall 3.7%, from a 0.5% dip in October.

Fixed asset investment expanded 5.3% in the first 11 months of 2022 from the same period a year earlier, versus expectations for a 5.6% rise. It grew 5.8% in the January-October period.

Growth in the world's second-largest economy has been depressed by COVID-related curbs that brought frequent lockdowns, hitting production and consumer spending and compounding China's persistent property-sector crunch.

