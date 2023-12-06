News & Insights

China's Nov exports up 0.5%, imports shrink 0.6%

Credit: REUTERS/ALY SONG

December 06, 2023 — 10:00 pm EST

Written by Joe Cash for Reuters ->

BEIJING, Dec 7 (Reuters) - China's exports rose 0.5% in November from a year earlier, while imports decreased 0.6%, customs data showed on Thursday.

A Reuters poll of economists had forecast a 1.1% decline in exports and a 3.0% increase in imports.

Contrasting manufacturing activity data for November kept alive calls for further policy support measures to shore up growth, but prompted analysts to question whether predominantly negative sentiment-based surveys were keeping up with recent hard data and early signs of improvement in global trade flows.

(Reporting by Joe Cash; Editing by Kim Coghill)

((Joe.Cash@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.