China's Nov exports and imports shrink further, worse than forecasts

Credit: REUTERS/Jason Reed

December 06, 2022 — 10:13 pm EST

Written by Ellen Zhang and Ryan Woo for Reuters ->

BEIJING, Dec 7 (Reuters) - China's exports in November contracted 8.7% from a year earlier, while imports tumbled 10.6%, both missing expectations by large margins, customs data showed on Wednesday.

Analysts in a Reuters poll had expected exports to shrink 3.5% after a 0.3% loss in October due to cooling global demand. Imports were forecast to have contracted by an even larger 6.0% from a 0.7% fall in October, hurt by sluggish consumption at home amid widespread COVID-19 restrictions and a protracted property slump.

China posted a trade surplus of $69.84 billion in November, compared with a forecast $78.1 billion surplus in the poll and a $85.15 billion surplus in October.

(Reporting by Ellen Zhang and Ryan Woo Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

((Ellen.Zhang@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.