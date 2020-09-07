China's Nongfu Spring shares surge 85% in Hong Kong debut

By Scott Murdoch

HONG KONG, Sept 8 (Reuters) - Shares of Chinese bottled water and drinks producer Nongfu Spring Co Ltd 9633.HK rose as much as 85.3% higher than their initial public offering (IPO) price on their first day of trading on Tuesday.

The performance augurs well for other planned IPOs, including financial technology firm Ant Group's dual Hong Kong-Shanghai listing worth up to $30 billion, which could come as soon as next month, Reuters reported citing sources.

Nongfu is China's leading bottled water producer and a top-three player in the bottled tea and juice market, according to its prospectus.

The firm raised $1.1 billion in its Hong Kong IPO, pricing its shares at HK$21.50 apiece, at the top end of their indicative range.

Its shares were trading at HK$34.75 by mid-morning, from a peak of HK$39.85 reached soon after the market opened.

The benchmark Hang Seng Index .HSI fell 1%.

"I would say we are seeing some institutions who did not get an allocation in the international placement looking to buy the stock on the market," said Steven Leung, UOB Kay Hian institutional sales executive director.

The high valuation makes it unlikely the share price will continue to perform as well, Leung said.

The IPO was hotly contested with the retail component of the deal 1,148 times over-subscribed, and institutional demand 60 times over subscribed, showed documents lodged with the Hong Kong stock exchange.

Nongfu sold 388.2 million shares. Five cornerstone investors, led by fund manager Fidelity, hedge fund Coatue and Singapore sovereign wealth fund GIC, took stock in the deal.

