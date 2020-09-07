China's Nongfu Spring shares set to open up 85% in Hong Kong debut

HONG KONG, Sept 8 (Reuters) - Stock of Chinese bottled water and drinks producer Nongfu Spring Co Ltd 9633.HK is set to open at HK$39.80 per share in its Hong Kong debut on Tuesday, up 85.1% from the initial public offering (IPO) price of HK$21.50 each.

Nongfu priced its shares at the top end of the range in its Hong Kong IPO, raising $1.1 billion.

The IPO was hotly contested with the retail component of the deal 1,148 times over-subscribed, with institutional demand 60 times over subscribed, according to documents lodged with the Hong Kong exchange.

Nongfu sold 388.2 million shares and five cornerstone investors, led by fund manager Fidelity, hedge fund Coatue and Singapore sovereign wealth fund GIC, took stock in the deal.

(Reporting by Scott Murdoch and Donny Kwok in Hong Kong; Editing by Tom Hogue)

