News & Insights

US Markets
ARGX

China's NMPA approves Argenx's and Zai Lab's BLA for muscle-weakening disease treatment

June 30, 2023 — 10:18 am EDT

Written by Dina Kartit for Reuters ->

June 30 (Reuters) - China's National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) has approved Zai Lab Limited's 9688.HK and Argenx SE's ARGX.BR Biologics License Application (BLA) for VYVGART, a treatment for generalised myasthenia gravis (gMG), muscle-weakening disease, in anti-body positive adults, the Dutch company said on Friday.

Zai Lab will work with the National Healthcare Security Administration (NHSA) for National Reimbursement Drug List (NRDL) inclusion to enable broad access for patients, Argenx said in a statement.

(Reporting by Dina Kartit, Editing by Louise Heavens)

((Dina.Kartit@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ARGX

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.