China's Nio to get near $740 mln investment from Abu Dhabi-backed firm

Credit: REUTERS/TINGSHU WANG

June 20, 2023 — 09:41 am EDT

Written by Akash Sriram for Reuters ->

Adds details and background in paragraphs 3 to 6, shares in paragraph 2

June 20 (Reuters) - Nio Inc NIO.N said on Tuesday that CYVN Holdings, a firm backed by the Abu Dhabi government, will invest about $738.5 million in the Chinese electric vehicle maker.

The news sent Nio's U.S.-listed shares down about 3% at $9.12.

Nio and peers Xpeng XPEV.N and Li Auto LI.O are among the companies competing to grab a larger EV market share in the world's largest automotive market dominated by BYD 002594.SZ.

Under the deal with CYVN Holdings, Nio will issue about 85 million new Class A shares at $8.72 per share to the firm.

CYVN has also entered into a deal with an affiliate of Tencent Holdings 0700.HK, under which it will pick up some shares of Nio.

Upon closing of both deals, CYVN will own 7% stake in Nio, the EV maker said.

(Reporting by Akash Sriram in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

