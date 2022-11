BEIJING, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Chinese electric vehicle maker Nio NIO.N9866.HK on Thursday confirmed production has resumed at its two factories in eastern Chinese city Hefei, after suspending it due to COVID-19 curbs.

