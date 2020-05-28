US Markets
NIO

China's Nio posts quarterly revenue below estimates

Contributor
Ayanti Bera Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/STAFF

Nio Inc reported quarterly revenue below Wall Street estimates on Thursday as the cash-strapped Chinese electric vehicle (EV) maker reeled under the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on its vehicle sales, sending its shares down 7%.

May 28 (Reuters) - Nio Inc NIO.N reported quarterly revenue below Wall Street estimates on Thursday as the cash-strapped Chinese electric vehicle (EV) maker reeled under the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on its vehicle sales, sending its shares down 7%.

The company's total revenue was 1.37 billion yuan in the first quarter ended March 31, missing analysts' average estimate of 1.67 billion yuan, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

(Reporting by Ayanti Bera in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

((Ayanti.Bera@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S.+1 646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 80 6749 3401;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

NIO

Latest US Markets Videos

    #TradeTalks: Data Shows Investors Are Flocking to the U.S. Stock Market

    Online brokers are enjoying the #COVID19 lockdown as data shows investors are flocking to the U.S. stock market. Nasdaq Chief Economist Phil Mackintosh joins Global Markets Reporter Jill Malandrino on #TradeTalks to discuss.

    May 20, 2020

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters


    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular