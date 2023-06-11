News & Insights

NIO

China's Nio cuts prices for all models, ends free battery swapping services

Credit: REUTERS/ALY SONG

June 11, 2023 — 10:09 pm EDT

Written by Reuters ->

SHANGHAI, June 12 (Reuters) - China's electric vehicle maker Nio said on Monday it would cut prices by 30,000 yuan ($4,198.74) for all models including its revamped ES6 and ES8 sports utility vehicles from June 12.

Nio would no longer provide free battery swapping services to new buyers, the company also said in the same statement.

($1 = 7.1450 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Zhang Yan, Brenda Goh; Editing by Kim Coghill) ((Zoey.Zhang@thomsonreuters.com;)) Keywords: NIO CHINA/ (URGENT)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

NIO

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.