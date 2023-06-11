China's Nio cuts prices for all models, ends free battery swapping services

SHANGHAI, June 12 (Reuters) - China's electric vehicle maker Nio said on Monday it would cut prices by 30,000 yuan ($4,198.74) for all models including its revamped ES6 and ES8 sports utility vehicles from June 12.

Nio would no longer provide free battery swapping services to new buyers, the company also said in the same statement.

($1 = 7.1450 Chinese yuan renminbi)

