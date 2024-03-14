China's Nio and CATL partner on developing batteries with longer life

By Sarah Wu and Eduardo Baptista

BEIJING, March 14 (Reuters) - Chinese electric vehicle maker Nio 9866.HK on Thursday signed an agreement with battery giant CATL 300750.SZ on a partnership to develop batteries with a longer life as part of efforts to lower overall EV costs.

The partnership will leverage battery technologies from each company seeking to lower the so-called "full life circle" costs of batteries, key for the operating costs of Nio's thousands of battery swapping and charging stations, William Li, Nio's founder and CEO, told reporters in Beijing.

Li said the goal was to extend battery usage beyond eight or 10 years.

Nio also announced a cut to monthly rental fees for batteries by up to 33% for Nio users, which works to lower EV purchase costs by as much as 128,000 yuan ($17,795.82).

After receiving more than $3 billion from Abu Dhabi investor CYVN Holdings last year, Nio has strived to turn profitable sooner by trimming its workforce and deferring long-term investments to improve efficiency.

The company, however, said it would still keep investing in developing core technologies such as batteries on its own. It has commercialised 150 kilowatt hour (kWh) semi-solid-state batteries for its EVs, manufactured by Beijing Welion New Energy, which have a range of up to 1,000 km (620 miles).

Nio has also invested heavily in infrastructures for battery charging and swapping. It currently has 2,382 battery swapping stations and 21,652 public charging stations, according to Li, adding that the charging has turned profitable for Nio while it's still losing money for the battery swapping services.

Swapping could help to ease the strain on power grids at peak times when drivers recharge, but industry analysts and executives expect it would only become feasible if batteries become more standardised.

While some have criticised battery swapping stations as a costly investment, Nio argues they can be both a quicker solution to powering up EVs and an energy storage facility to improve grid stability.

Nio currently buys most of its batteries from CATL 300750.SZ and has been exploring battery supplies from new partners such as CALB 3931.HK.

