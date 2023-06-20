China's nickel imports surge in May with jump in Russian supplies

BEIJING, June 20 (Reuters) - China's refined nickel imports in May more than tripled from the previous month, customs data showed on Tuesday, as Russia increased shipments after concluding prolonged contract negotiations with Chinese buyers.

In a move to escape the higher pricing of deals using London Metal Exchange (LME) contracts as a benchmark, China's nickel buyers had asked Russian producers to switch to Shanghai Futures Exchange (SHFE) contracts to price their 2023 supplies.

Russia is the world's biggest producer of refined nickel while China is the biggest purchaser of the metal used in the stainless steel and renewable energy sectors, but discussions on the change in pricing had slowed imports.

Only 4,961 metric tons of Russian nickel were shipped to China between January and April, less than half the 11,328 tons in the same period a year earlier.

Russian supplies in May jumped to 7,026 tons, customs data showed.

The jump was a result of buyers reaching agreement on 2023 supply contracts, said three people with direct knowledge of the trade.

The sources declined to be identified because of the sensitivity of discussing trade with Russia, which has faced widespread Western sanctions over the war in Ukraine.

Two of the sources said Russia's Nornickel GMKN.MM, the world's biggest producer of refined nickel, is now selling some nickel priced against SHFE contracts to Chinese buyers in yuan.

Nornickel declined to comment, citing the "commercially sensitive" nature of the subject.

Nickel stocks in SHFE warehouses NI-STX-SGH sank to a historic low of 560 tons on May 26. Stocks then rebounded to 4,221 tons by last Friday, thanks to the higher shipments from Russia.

Overall imports in May were 10,428 tons, up 59% from the same month last year, with market participants expecting imports to remain at a high level in the next few months.

(Reporting by Siyi Liu, Dominique Patton and Beijing Newsroom Editing by David Goodman)

