News & Insights

China's newest refiner Yulong receives crude import quotas - consultancies

November 28, 2023 — 05:37 am EST

Written by Muyu Xu and Andrew Hayley for Reuters ->

SINGAPORE, Nov 28 (Reuters) - China's newest mega refiner, Yulong PetrochemicalC}RO7309826529 , has received 300,000 metric tons of crude oil import quotas for 2023, according to two domestic energy consultancies, which will enable the refinery to secure feedstocks for its trial run.

Located in China's eastern province of Shandong, the 400,000 barrels per day refinery is expected to start up its crude distillation units in the first quarter of 2024.

The refinery is also building a 1.5 million tons per year ethylene complex, which is aimed to be commissioned by end 2024.

Yulong was notified about the quota directly by the Ministry of Commerce, said the two China-based consultancies, JLC and Longzhong.

China's commerce ministry did not immediately respond to a Reuters inquiry seeking comment.

Yulong's major shareholders, Nanshan Group and Shandong Energy Group, also cannot be reached for comment outside working hours.

(Reporting by Muyu Xu in Singapore and Andrew Hayley in Beijing, Editing by Louise Heavens)

((muyu.xu@thomsonreuters.com; +65 9829 1075;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.