China’s “new retail” hype meets old retail reality

Reuters Reuters

HONG KONG (Reuters Breakingviews) - Alibaba’s high-tech Freshippo grocery chain lowered its targeted valuation by 40% as investors shy away from trendy online-to-offline retail plays. Shares in traditional supermarket chains are outperforming as e-commerce brands tank. It’s a lesson in the limits of disruption.

Full view will be published shortly.

Follow @ywchen1 https://twitter.com/ywchen1 on Twitter

CONTEXT NEWS

Alibaba's supermarket chain Freshippo, known as Hema in Chinese, is seeking to raise funds at a valuation of about $6 billion, much lower than a hoped-for valuation of up to $10 billion earlier this year, Reuters reported on July 12 citing sources.

(Editing by Pete Sweeney and Thomas Shum)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.