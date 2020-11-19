China's new international copper futures slip in debut

Updates with details, background, comments

SHANGHAI, Nov 19 (Reuters) - China's much anticipated international bonded copper futures contract SIBCc1fell in its trading debut on Thursday, slipping over 1%.

The March contract on the Shanghai International Energy Exchange (INE) last traded 1.4% lower at 47,010 yuan ($7,159.17) per tonne, down from its listing price of 47,680 yuan.

Market watchers said prices slipped in early trade as the contract's listing price was seen as a bit high, but initial trading volumes met expectations.

"The level of attention paid to this contract is pretty high, although not everyone jumped into trading on the first day," said a Shanghai-based trader, adding that he expected hedging and price discovery to eventually occur.

"Open interest and liquidity will eventually increase."

Accessible to foreign investors for trade, the INE copper contract is China's sixth internationalized commodities contract after crude oil, iron ore, rubber and low-sulphur fuel oil. It is denominated in yuan and excludes tax and customs duty, with delivery into bonded warehouses.

China, the world's top copper consumer, aims to become a commodities pricing power and promote the yuan as it opens up its futures contracts to allow foreign participation.

A domestic copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange (ShFE) SCFcv1 is not open to foreigners. It was last slightly up 0.2% at 52,580 yuan per tonne.

Other global copper contracts include the international pricing benchmark on the London Metals Exchange (LME) CMCU3 and CME Group's Comex copper futures.

Industry participants say the new INE contract could boost global adoption of the yuan and reduce some pricing power from copper's current global benchmark in London.

"We've seen arbitrages between Comex, LME and ShFE, so the INE contract is like a center for the other three markets. I think the arbitrages will persist," said Tiger Shi, managing director of broker Bands Financial.

"The INE exchange has to ensure liquidity, and the design of the contract has to be accomodative to what the market needs, but at the moment this is a good start."

($1 = 6.5664 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Emily Chow; Editing by Christian Schmollinger and Kim Coghill)

