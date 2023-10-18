China's new home prices extend declines, defying broader recovery

Adds details, background

BEIJING, Oct 19 (Reuters) - China's new home prices fell for the third straight month in September, official data showed on Thursday, dashing hopes of a turnaround in demand during a traditionally peak month for home buying despite efforts to revive the crisis-hit property sector.

New home prices fell 0.2% month-on-month but narrowed from a 0.3% drop in August, according to Reuters calculations based on National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) data. Prices were down 0.1% from a year earlier, matching August's decline.

China has quickened the pace of policy stimulus in recent weeks, by relaxing borrowing rules and lifting home-purchasing curbs in some cities, in attempts to boost battered buyer sentiment.

Property sales investment have extended double-digit declines, according to data released on Wednesday, showing the world's second-biggest economy is not out of the woods yet despite upbeat headline gross domestic product data.

September and October are traditionally peak months for new-home sales in China, with developers offering promotions and releasing new properties on to the market.

Of the 70 cities in the home price data, 54 reported declines in prices last month, up from 52 in August.

Still, support policies boosted housing demand in some major cities with new home prices up 0.4% from a 0.2% fall in Beijing. However, demand remained lukewarm in smaller cities struggling with excess supply while nationwide the property sector remains in a deep slump.

China's property sector, once a key engine of economic growth, has been squeezed by a regulatory crackdown since 2020 as authorities curbed excessive debt, which tightened liquidity and raised default risks for developers.

Investors have also been closely watching Country Garden 2007.HK, China's biggest private developer, for signs of what may come next for the sector.

The grace period for a $15 million coupon payment on a bond issued by the company expired on Wednesday with no word yet of payment.

