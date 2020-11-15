China's new home price growth cools for 2nd straight month

Oct new home prices up 0.2% m/m vs 0.4% uptick in Sept

BEIJING, Nov 16 (Reuters) - Chinese new home prices grew at a slower monthly pace in October, data showed on Monday, as market restrictions imposed in some big cities cooled the property sector despite a broader economic recovery.

Average new home prices in 70 major cities rose 0.2% in October from a month earlier, the slowest monthly growth rate since March and down from September's 0.4% growth, according to Reuters calculations based on data released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

Compared with the same month a year earlier, home prices rose 4.3% in October, easing slightly from September's 4.6% growth.

China's massive property market recovered quickly from the coronavirus crisis earlier this year, due to cheaper credit and looser purchase restrictions in some cities.

But with sales picking up steam, policymakers have taken a tougher stance since the start of the second half of the year, with regulators increasing scrutiny on financing activities of developers and buyers to prevent rampant growth in borrowing.

The NBS data on Monday also showed the number of cities reporting monthly price increases for new homes fell to 45 out of 70 from 55 in September.

The Chinese Communist Party leadership recently reiterated its existing policy of discouraging speculation in the property market.

Analysts say strict buying restrictions and price caps are likely to remain in place, especially in higher-tier cities where pent-up demand is still robust.

In addition, deleveraging for homebuilders to tackle unbridled borrowing is becoming an increasingly important policy, an effort by authorities to institute a long-term supervision mechanism for the market.

