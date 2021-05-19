China's new fuel tax to hit Venezuelan oil suppliers, boost domestic refiners

By Chen Aizhu and Shu Zhang

SINGAPORE, May 19 (Reuters) - China's newly imposed tax on $22 billion worth of annual imports of three fuels will have a wide-ranging impact on the global oil industry - hurting Venezuelan suppliers to Korean refiners, and big traders such as Vitol VITOLV.UL to smaller ones at home.

But state-run Chinese refiners, some of whom have long lobbied for the tax, will benefit from the move, and so will Russian crude exporters, who will see this as a chance to grab market share in the mainland.

Beijing announced new taxes last week on imports of diluted bitumen, light cycle oil (LCO) and mixed aromatics from June 12, increasing their costs to importers by between 40% to 50%. Most imports were made using a tax loophole and were blamed for worsening a fuel surplus and polluting the environment.

China imported nearly 40 million tonnes of these three products combined in 2020, a record, with diluted bitumen up 10-fold versus 2019 and LCO and mixed aromatics nearly doubling, customs data showed.

Nearly 90% of China's bitumen imports come from Malaysia, which traders said comprised mostly of heavy crude blend from Venezuela and also smaller volumes of Iranian oil.

These were reloaded onto vessels and passed off as bitumen into China as suppliers circumvented U.S. sanctions on the OPEC producers, traders said.

"Ultimately, it's going to hurt the Venezuelan suppliers because of the tax issues and the operational work required to get the oil through customs in China," said a Singapore-based trader, adding that suppliers will have to offer deeper discounts to lure Chinese buyers.

Traders are likely to rename the cargoes as crude from Malaysia to try and skirt the new levy, said Wang Jiayao, commodity analyst with Chinese brokerage TF futures.

Malaysia's Ministry of International Trade and Industry did not respond to a request for comment.

Meanwhile, expectations of improving Chinese crude demand are lending support to Russia's flagship export grade ESPO, with spot premiums last traded at 11-month highs.

"The strength in ESPO crude reflects some bullish views that Chinese refiners will be buying more legitimate crude, replacing diluted bitumen," said a second trader.

FUEL BLENDERS HIT

LCO and mixed aromatics are refinery by-products used for blending into diesel and gasoline, respectively.

Most of these fuels were sold to truck operators, fishing boats and petrol stations, but often without paying a consumption tax of about $30 a barrel that applies to diesel and $38 for gasoline, costing China nearly 100 billion yuan ($15.6 billion) in tax revenue annually, analysts said.

"The new taxes will kill the import businesses of all the three fuels, which have largely thrived on the tax loopholes," said a south China-based dealer in these products.

"This is long-term bearish for small traders likes us."

Companies which regularly supply these products include refiners in South Korea - China's top LCO supplier - and Europe, and global traders such as Vitol and PetroChina 601857.SS, as well as some smaller trading houses based in Singapore. They too could face sharp falls in demand due to the new taxes.

PetroChina and Vitol did not respond to requests for comment.

'ULTIMATE WINNERS'

The taxes, however, could boost revenues of state refiners, especially Sinopec Corp 600028.SS, by allowing the largest refiner in Asia to recoup share in the domestic fuel market that has been eroded by imports of these cheaper blending fuels.

Chinese wholesale prices of diesel and gasoline have gained between 100 yuan to 250 yuan ($38.88) per tonne since last Friday, and bitumen contract SBUM1 soared 8% in the first two days of this week to a record 3,370 yuan per tonne on Tuesday.

"National refiners will be the ultimate winners, as the new tax will remove a chunk of supplies that have squeezed their sales and margins," said Seng-Yick Tee, senior director of consultancy SIA Energy. ($1 = 6.4295 Chinese yuan renminbi)

China's imports of blending fuels hit record as traders cash in on tax loopholeshttps://tmsnrt.rs/2QvyDCd

Malaysia contributes 86% of China's bitumen blend imports since 2020https://tmsnrt.rs/33V9B2r

(Reporting by Chen Aizhu, Shu Zhang and Roslan Khasawneh; Additional reporting by Koustav Samanta in Singapore and Mei Mei Chu in Kuala Lumpur; Editing by Florence Tan and Muralikumar Anantharaman)

((aizhu.chen@thomsonreuters.com; +65 6870 3284; Reuters Messaging: aizhu.chen.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.