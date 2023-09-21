China's Neusoft Xikang to price shares at HK$4.76 to raise $81.5 mln in Hong Kong IPO -source

SYDNEY, Sept 22 (Reuters) - China's Neusoft Xikang will price its shares at HK$4.76 (61 U.S cents) each to raise $81.5 million in its Hong Kong initial public offering, according to a source with direct knowledge of the matter.

The source could not be named because the information is confidential. Neusoft Xikang did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

(Reporting by Scott Murdoch; Editing by Tom Hogue)

((Scott.Murdoch@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.