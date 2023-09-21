News & Insights

China's Neusoft Xikang to price shares at HK$4.76 to raise $81.5 mln in Hong Kong IPO -source

September 21, 2023 — 09:48 pm EDT

Written by Scott Murdoch for Reuters ->

SYDNEY, Sept 22 (Reuters) - China's Neusoft Xikang will price its shares at HK$4.76 (61 U.S cents) each to raise $81.5 million in its Hong Kong initial public offering, according to a source with direct knowledge of the matter.

The source could not be named because the information is confidential. Neusoft Xikang did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

(Reporting by Scott Murdoch; Editing by Tom Hogue)

((Scott.Murdoch@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.