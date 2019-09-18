China's net local govt bond issuance hits $283 bln in Jan-Aug

Aug net bond issuance at 319.4 bln yuan, up from July

BEIJING, Sept 18 (Reuters) - China's local governments issued a net 2.0057 trillion yuan ($283 billion) in special bonds in the first eight months of the year, the finance ministry said on Wednesday, as Beijing looks to spur infrastructure investment and stabilise the cooling economy.

Beijing has set a quota of 2.15 trillion yuan for local governments to sell special bonds this year to fund infrastructure, including road, rail and water projects.

The January-August total accounts for 93.3% of the annual quota. Local governments have accelerated bond sales in recent months in order to fill the full-year quota by the end of September.

In August alone, net special bond issuance by local governments hit 319.4 billion yuan, the ministry said on its website, rising from 299.7 billion yuan in July.

Beijing will allow local governments to issue special bonds earlier than normal next year to help steady growth, and specified for the first time that about 20% of all special purpose bonds issued by every province could be used as project capital

China's economy is growing at its slowest pace in nearly 30 years amid spreading pain from a prolonged trade war with the United States and softening domestic demand. Economic activity worsened in August, with growth in industrial production at its weakest in 17-1/2 years.

Despite a sharp rise in government spending over the past year, infrastructure investment has not increased as quickly as many China watchers had expected. But data on Monday showed policy efforts may be finally starting to take hold, with infrastructure investment growth quickening to 4.2% in the first eight months from 3.8% in the first seven months.

Chinese state media reported early this month, citing the finance ministry, that China's outstanding local government debt was at 21.41 trillion yuan by the end of August.

($1 = 7.0866 Chinese yuan renminbi)

