China's net gold imports via Hong Kong slide in October

Shanghai taking increasing market share from Hong Kong - analyst

Total imports dip to lowest since July

October net imports also down about 83% year-on-year

Nov 23 (Reuters) - China's net gold imports via Hong Kong plunged about 84% in October from September's six-month peak, marking their steepest month-on-month decline since June, Hong Kong Census and Statistics Department data showed on Tuesday.

Net gold imports via Hong Kong to China, typically the world's top bullion consumer, stood at 1.807 tonnes in October, down more than 83% year-on-year and the lowest since August, the report showed.

The drop compared with a strong pick-up in September. Total gold imports via Hong Kong slid to 6.109 tonnes, the lowest since July, from 16.14 tonnes in September.

"People are still a bit nervous about the economy, spending power, and whether prices might fall further," said StoneX analyst Rhona O'Connell said.

"Also the People's Bank of China (PBOC) or the government for some years now has been trying to encourage direct shipments particularly into Shanghai, which has taken an increasing amount of market share from Hong Kong."

Imports of gold into China are partly determined by import quotas assigned to bullion-importing banks by the PBOC.

The Chinese physical bullion market has been hammered this year by the coronavirus pandemic, resulting in hefty discounts against international spot gold prices for most of this year. GOL/AS

But the World Gold Council in October said this discount could narrow in the fourth quarter as consumption recovers.

"There's no doubt that there's plenty of pent-up demand and when people are more confident, you will see it coming back," O'Connell said.

The Hong Kong data may not provide a complete picture of Chinese purchases, as gold is also imported via Shanghai and Beijing.

Meanwhile Switzerland's exports of gold to China were also nil in October, suggesting demand in Asia has far from recovered.

China's gold imports via Hong Konghttps://tmsnrt.rs/3m1wJnl

