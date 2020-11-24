China's net gold imports via Hong Kong slide in October

China's net gold imports via Hong Kong in October plunged about 84% from September, Hong Kong Census and Statistics Department data showed on Tuesday.

Net gold imports via Hong Kong to China, the world's top consumer of the metal, stood at 1.807 tonnes in October, compared with 11.113 tonnes in September, the report showed.

Total gold imports via Hong Kong slid to 6.109 tonnes from 16.14 tonnes in September.

