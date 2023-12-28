News & Insights

China's net gold imports via Hong Kong rise in November

Credit: REUTERS/Jianan Yu

December 28, 2023 — 06:56 am EST

Written by Ashitha Shivaprasad for Reuters ->

Adds details and comments from paragraph 4-10

Dec 28 (Reuters) - China's net gold imports via Hong Kong rose about 37% in November from the previous month, data showed on Thursday, as the world's top consumer eased some import restrictions on the metal to meet expected demand for the Chinese New Year.

Net imports stood at 36.801 metric tons in November, compared with 26.793 tons in October, the data showed. November net imports gained 118.4% on a year-on-year basis.

Total gold imports via Hong Kong were up 37% at 46.049 tons compared to last month and up 120.9% from last year.

"Towards the end of the year, China utilized some import quotas and relaxed some imports ahead of the Chinese New Year in February," said Bernard Sin, regional director of Greater China at MKS PAMP.

"In December, we will see a continuation in imports via Hong Kong and the rest of the world."

The People's Bank of China controls the amount of gold entering the country via quotas to commercial banks.

The Hong Kong data may not provide a complete picture of Chinese purchases, as gold is also imported via Shanghai and Beijing.

Last month, China also saw higher gold shipments on a monthly basis from Switzerland.

The value of China's gold reserves rose to $145.7 billion at the end of November from $142.17 billion at end-October.

Chinese dealers sold gold at premiums of anywhere between $20 and $58 an ounce over global benchmark spot prices XAU= last month, from $25-$60 range seen in October. GOL/AS

(Reporting by Ashitha Shivaprasad in Bengaluru, Editing by William Maclean, Alexandra Hudson)

((Ashitha.Shivaprasad@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.