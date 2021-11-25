China's net gold imports via Hong Kong rise 56% in October

Nov 25 (Reuters) - China's net gold imports via Hong Kong jumped 56% in October from the previous month, Hong Kong Census and Statistics Department data showed on Thursday.

Net imports stood at 54.262 tonnes in October compared with 34.786 tonnes in September, the data showed. Total gold imports via Hong Kong rose to 57.804 tonnes from 41.877 tonnes.

China is the world's top gold consumer.

(Reporting by Bharat Govind Gautam in Bengaluru; Editing by Catherine Evans)

((BharatGovind.Gautam@thomsonreuters.com; +91-80-6182-3021/ 3590 (If within U.S. call 651-848-5832 );))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.