China's net gold imports via Hong Kong rise 56% in October

China's net gold imports via Hong Kong jumped 56% in October from the previous month, Hong Kong Census and Statistics Department data showed on Thursday.

Net imports stood at 54.262 tonnes in October compared with 34.786 tonnes in September, the data showed. Total gold imports via Hong Kong rose to 57.804 tonnes from 41.877 tonnes.

China is the world's top gold consumer.

