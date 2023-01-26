China's net gold imports via Hong Kong more than double in December

Jan 25 (Reuters) - China's net gold imports via Hong Kong in December jumped by about 150% from the previous month, Hong Kong Census and Statistics Department data showed on Thursday.

Net imports into the world's top gold consumer stood at 42.16 tonnes in December, compared with 16.849 tonnes in November, the data showed. Total gold imports via Hong Kong were up about 109% to 43.622 tonnes.

(Reporting by Kavya Guduru in Bengaluru; Editing by Frank Jack Daniel)

((Kavya.Guduru@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.