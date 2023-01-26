China's net gold imports via Hong Kong more than double in December

January 26, 2023 — 03:32 am EST

Written by Kavya Guduru for Reuters ->

Jan 25 (Reuters) - China's net gold imports via Hong Kong in December jumped by about 150% from the previous month, Hong Kong Census and Statistics Department data showed on Thursday.

Net imports into the world's top gold consumer stood at 42.16 tonnes in December, compared with 16.849 tonnes in November, the data showed. Total gold imports via Hong Kong were up about 109% to 43.622 tonnes.

(Reporting by Kavya Guduru in Bengaluru; Editing by Frank Jack Daniel)

((Kavya.Guduru@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.