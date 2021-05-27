China's net gold imports via Hong Kong jump in April

Repeats to attach to alerts

May 27 (Reuters) - China's net gold imports via Hong Kong jumped 219% in April from the previous month, Hong Kong Census and Statistics Department data showed on Thursday.

Net imports stood at 52.821 tonnes in April, compared with 16.545 tonnes in March, the data showed. Total gold imports via Hong Kong rose to 55.699 tonnes from 21.766.

China is the world's top gold consumer.

