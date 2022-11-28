China's net gold imports via Hong Kong fall in October

November 28, 2022 — 03:32 am EST

Written by Brijesh Patel for Reuters ->

Nov 28 (Reuters) - China's net gold imports via Hong Kong in October fell by 45% from the previous month, Hong Kong Census and Statistics Department data showed on Monday.

Net imports into the world's top gold consumer stood at 18.664 tonnes in October, compared with 33.896 tonnes in September, the data showed. Total gold imports via Hong Kong were down nearly 43% to 21.31 tonnes.

