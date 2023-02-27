China's net gold imports via Hong Kong fall 47% in January

Credit: REUTERS/ALY SONG

February 27, 2023 — 08:49 am EST

Written by Seher Dareen for Reuters ->

Feb 27 (Reuters) - China's net gold imports via Hong Kong in January fell by about 47% from the previous month, Hong Kong Census and Statistics Department data showed on Monday.

Total gold imports via Hong Kong were down about 47.3% to 22.992 tonnes, while net imports stood at 22.24 tonnes in January, compared with 42.16 tonnes in December.

The Hong Kong data may not give a full picture of Chinese purchases because gold is also imported through Shanghai and Beijing.

Physical gold XAU-CN-PREM premiums in the world's top consuming nation rose by as much as $30 an ounce over global benchmark prices in January, when prices registered their third consecutive month of gains, Refinitv data showed. GOL/GOL/AS

China's gold production climbed last year even as consumption of physical gold registered a decline as a result of COVID-19 restrictions, high gold prices and volatility in exchange rates.

