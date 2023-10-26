China's net gold imports via Hong Kong fall 11% m/m in September

Updates with comment, additional details

Oct 26 (Reuters) - China's gold imports via Hong Kong fell in September from the previous month but rose compared to the year earlier, the Hong Kong Census and Statistics Department data showed on Thursday.

Net imports stood at 34.757 metric tons in September, down 11% from August, data showed. However, it was slightly above the 33.896 tons reported a year earlier.

Total gold imports via Hong Kong were down 8.1% on a monthly basis at 41.581 tons, but gained over 11% from a year earlier.

The Hong Kong data may not give a full picture of Chinese purchases because gold is also imported through Shanghai and Beijing.

The Hong Kong numbers were also in contrast to official data showing that the People's Bank of China extended its streak of central bank gold purchases to an eleventh straight month at end-September.

China saw its gold shipment tick higher from Switzerland in September over the previous month, data showed last week. It usually imports most of its yellow metal from Australia, South Africa and Switzerland.

Imports are likely to tread steady to higher, StoneX analyst Rhona O'Connell said.

China's stimulus measures have not affected thegold market"by much as yet – consumers still waiting to see how the changes will filter through," said O'Connell.

Physical gold prices in China were quoted between $55 and $135 an ounce over global prices XAU= in September. XAU-CN-PREMGOL/AS

The high premiums in September were attributed to Beijing's efforts to shore up the domestic currency, including via curbs on imports of dollar-denominated gold, amid strong domestic demand.

(Reporting by Harshit Verma and Anjana Anil in Bengaluru; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman and Shilpi Majumdar)

((Harshit.Verma@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.