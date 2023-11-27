China's net gold imports via Hong Kong drop in October

By Brijesh Patel

Nov 27 (Reuters) - China's net gold imports via Hong Kong fell for a second straight month in October, data showed on Monday, as a patchy economic recovery weighed on demand in the key bullion market.

Net imports into China, traditionally the biggest gold consumer in the world, fell 23% to 26.793 metric tons in October, compared with 34.757 tons in September, data from the Hong Kong Census and Statistics Department showed.

Total gold imports via Hong Kong fell 19% to 33.581 tons.

"Local Chinese demand has apparently been relatively sluggish and it looks also as if quotas are still low as the government continues to defend the currency," said StoneX analyst Rhona O'Connell.

The People's Bank of China controls the amount of gold entering the country via quotas to commercial banks.

"Looking ahead, the continued unsettled nature of the economy is likely to keep consumers from much discretionary spending and that could keep a lid on gold demand."

The Hong Kong data may not provide a complete picture of Chinese purchases, as gold is also imported via Shanghai and Beijing.

China's consumer prices swung lower in October, as key gauges of domestic demand pointed to weakness not seen since the pandemic, while factory-gate deflation deepened, casting doubts over the chances of a broad-based recovery.

Data showed profits at China's industrial firms extended gains for a third month in October, albeit at a slower pace, suggesting more policy support from Beijing is needed to help shore up growth.

China also saw lower gold shipments from Switzerland in October, data showed last week.

Last month, Chinese dealers sold gold at premiums of anywhere between $25 and $60 an ounce over global benchmark spot prices XAU=, down from record high premiums of around $135 seen in September. GOL/AS

Reporting by Brijesh Patel in Bengaluru; Editing by Edmund Klamann and Louise Heavens

