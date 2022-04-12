China's natural gas imports to rise 10.1% in 2022 -CNPC research

SINGAPORE, April 12 (Reuters) - China's natural gas imports are expected to rise 10.1% this year to 185 billion cubic metres (bcm), with gas consumption growing 8.2% to 395.4 bcm, according to an annual forecast by a research unit of China National Petroleum Corp (CNPC) on Tuesday.

China will also add 25.6 million tonnes of new crude refining capacity this year, the think-tank said.

(Reporting by Aizhu Chen Writing by Dominique Patton Editing by David Goodman )

