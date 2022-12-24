China's National Health Commission to stop publishing daily COVID figures

December 24, 2022 — 08:47 pm EST

BEIJING, Dec 25 (Reuters) - China's National Health Commission, which for the past three years or so has published daily COVID-19 case figures for the country, said it will no longer release such data from Sunday.

"Relevant COVID information will be published by the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention for reference and research," the NHC said in a statement, without specifying the reasons for the change or how frequently China CDC will update COVID information.

