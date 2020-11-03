China's Nanjing Hanrui Cobalt to start cobalt production line in DRC

NANJING, China/BEIJING, Nov 4 (Reuters) - China's Nanjing Hanrui Cobalt Co Ltd 300618.SZ expects to start its cobalt production line in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) in late-November to December, General Manager Liang Jie said on Wednesday.

The 5,000-tonnes-per-year production line in Kolwezi, DRC, which was expected to go online earlier in the year, was delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic, Liang said on the sidelines of the China International Nickel and Cobalt Conference in Nanjing.

The firm was still discussing sales contracts with foreign traders and domestic users, Liang said.

He did not say when the project would reach full production but said "the sooner the better."

(Reporting by Min Zhang and Shivani Singh; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

