China’s multi-layered property crisis explained: podcast

Reuters Reuters

LONDON (Reuters Breakingviews) - Homeowners in the world’s second-largest economy are refusing to pay mortgages on unbuilt homes. In this Viewsroom podcast, Breakingviews columnists describe how government deleveraging policy destabilised the sector – and President Xi Jinping’s unpalatable options for fixing it.

Listen to the podcast https://megaphone.link/THRH4237214037

Follow @aimeedonnellan https://twitter.com/aimeedonnellan on Twitter

(Editing by Oliver Taslic)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.