China’s Move Sparks Volatility Across Assets

China has another Covid-19 outbreak that could potentially shut down Beijing in the same way that the world saw a lockdown in Shanghai previously. This outbreak is sending a shockwave across all assets that are spiking volatility. The VIX hit its highest point since mid-March, and there was a mild reservation in the bond market. 10-year treasury yields spiked 14 basis points. Bonds and equities aren’t even the whole stories; everyone knows commodities are in a super cycle, but this outbreak is putting that at risk. A variety of different commodities' prices fell in response. Finally, Wall Street is starting to be concerned that a global recession is a possibility with Ukraine-Russia ongoing, Covid surging, and serious inflation risk.

Finsum: The yield curve is also starting to turn which could be really bad for equities markets.

