China's most active hog futures plunge more than 5%

BEIJING, Nov 27 (Reuters) - China's most active hog futures DLHCV1 fell more than 5% on Monday, extending a downward price trend that has started since August due to large sow herds despite government stockpiling efforts.

China will buy a third batch of pork for its state reserves this year to support declining pig prices, state planner National Development and Reform Commission said on Friday.

(Reporting by Mei Mei Chu; Editing by Kim Coghill)

((meifong.chu@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters Messaging: @meixchu on Twitter))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.