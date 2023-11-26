News & Insights

China's most active hog futures plunge more than 5%

November 26, 2023 — 08:50 pm EST

Written by Mei Mei Chu for Reuters

BEIJING, Nov 27 (Reuters) - China's most active hog futures DLHCV1 fell more than 5% on Monday, extending a downward price trend that has started since August due to large sow herds despite government stockpiling efforts.

China will buy a third batch of pork for its state reserves this year to support declining pig prices, state planner National Development and Reform Commission said on Friday.

(Reporting by Mei Mei Chu; Editing by Kim Coghill)

