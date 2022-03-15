China's monthly new home price growth slows in February

The growth in China's new home prices slowed in February, according to data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) on Wednesday, pointing to weak demand despite a gradual easing in property curbs to stoke buying sentiment.

Average new home prices in China's 70 major cities were flat at 0.00% month-on-month, slowing from a 0.1% gain in January, according to Reuters calculations based on from data released by the NBS.

New home prices rose 2.0% from a year earlier, the slowest pace since December 2015, and also slower than the 2.3% growth recorded in January.

