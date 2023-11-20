News & Insights

World Markets

China's MMG to buy Khoemacau copper mine in Botswana for $1.88 bln

November 20, 2023 — 07:03 pm EST

Written by Poonam Behura for Reuters ->

Adds details in paragraphs 2-7

Nov 21 (Reuters) - China's MMG Ltd 1208.HK said on Tuesday it had entered into a share purchase agreement worth $1.88 billion to buy Canada-based Cuprous Capital, the parent company of the Khoemacau copper mine in Botswana.

MMG has been hunting for copper assets for more than a year, amid a surge in demand for the metal needed in green energy transition.

"The acquisition of Khoemacau mine is an important step in achieving our vision of creating a leading international mining company for a low carbon future and will create meaningful long-term value for our shareholders," MMG Chairman Jiqing Xu said in a statement.

Reuters in September reported that at least three South African miners were in a race to buy the mine that is home to one of Africa's largest copper deposits, as growing demand for the metal ensures strong competition for the sought-after asset.

Khoemacau is located in the Kalahari Copper Belt, a vast swathe of land that stretches from north-east Botswana to parts of western Namibia.

It produces about 60,000 tons of copper and about 2 million ounces of silver per year. Output could be ramped up to about 130,000 tons of copper and 5 million ounces of silver per year with additional investments.

In its filing on Tuesday, MMG said it would satisfy the consideration or any funding requirements for Cuprous Capital by securing a combination of shareholder loan and third-party financing.

(Reporting by Poonam Behura in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath and Subhranshu Sahu)

((Poonam.Behura@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

World MarketsUS Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.