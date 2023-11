Nov 21 (Reuters) - China's MMG Ltd 1208.HK said on Tuesday it had entered into a share purchase agreement worth $1.88 billion to buy Canada-based Cuprous Capital, the parent company of the Khoemacau copper mine in Botswana.

