China's MMG expects to invest $2 bln in troubled Peru mine -executive

Marcelo Rochabrun Reuters
Marco Aquino Reuters
Chinese miner MMG Ltd expects to invest $2 billion in the next five years to expand its troubled Las Bambas copper mine in Peru, the mine's general manager Edgardo Orderique said on Tuesday at the Perumin conference.

Las Bambas is one of the world's largest copper mines, but has suffered recurrent disruptions from indigenous Peruvian communities who say its vast mineral wealth has not translated into better living conditions.

